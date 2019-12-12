JUST IN
Sri Lanka looks to expand business, pitches for Indian investments

Exports from India to Sri Lanka reportedly rose from USD 600 million in 2001 to USD 4,495 million in 2018

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI
Sri Lanka on Thursday made a pitch for Indian investments, especially in sectors like manufacturing, food processing and tourism.

An eight-member delegation from the island nation is on a visit to India to explore avenues for expanding business opportunities.

According to the latest Free Trade Agreement signed between the two countries, over 4,000 items can be exported to Sri Lanka duty free, said Upekkha Samaratunga, Minister (Commercial), High Commission of Sri Lanka in India.

She was speaking at an interactive session at Bharat Chamber of Commerce here.

Exports from India to Sri Lanka reportedly rose from USD 600 million in 2001 to USD 4,495 million in 2018.
