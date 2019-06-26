Sri Lanka to carry on wearing 'lucky' yellow World Cup shirts

will stick with the yellow shirts they wore in their victory against England as a lucky charm after getting approval from the Council.

Dimuth Karunaratne's side revived their flagging campaign by upsetting the hosts at Headingley to blow the race for the semi-finals wide open.

Sri Lanka, whose first-choice shirts are predominantly dark blue, will wear their alternative yellow kit in the team's remaining three group games.

"We approved Sri Lanka's request to carry on wearing yellow as the colour," an Council told AFP.

"Every team chose an alternate colour prior to the start of the tournament."



The 1996 champions next play South Africa, who cannot reach the semi-finals, on Friday in the first of their final three league matches in the 10-team competition, with games against the and to follow.

Defending champions have already qualified for the last four, with and also closing in.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)