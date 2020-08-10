SSI arrested over father-son custodial torture succumbs to coronavirus

A special sub-inspector, one of the 10 personnel arrested in connection with the alleged custodial torture and subsequent death of a father-son duo, and undergoing treatment for Covid-19, died here on Monday, said.

SSI Pauldurai (56) breathed his last at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here early today.

He was one of the 10 policemen arrested in connection with the alleged custodial torture of P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks at the Sathankulam station in Tuticorin district in June, prior to their death in a government hospital, an incident that caused a outrage.

The deceased SSI was earlier lodged at the central prison here and admitted to the GRH after he tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Earlier, his wife had petitioned the city police top brass, seeking permission to shift her husband to Kanyakumari for medical attention.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is presently pursuing the case after the government handed over the probe to the premier agency from the state's CB-CID following the outrage over the traders' death.