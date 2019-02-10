JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hamilton 

Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International match between Indian Women and New Zealand Women here on Sunday.

New Zealand Women Innings:

Sophie Devine


b Mansi

72

Suzie Bates

c Harmanpreet b Arundhati

24

Hannah Rowe

lbw b Poonam

12

Amy Satterthwaite c Rodrigues b Radha

31

Katey Martin

run out

8

Anna Peterson

not out

7

Leigh Kasperek

lbw b Deepti

0

Lea Tahuhu

c Mansi b Deepti

5

Extras: (LB-2)

2

Total: (For 7 wickets from 20 overs)

161

Fall of Wickets: 1/46, 2/69, 3/140, 4/142, 5/151, 6/155, 7/161

Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-28-2, Mansi Joshi 4-0-27-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-35-1, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-33-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-36-1.

India Women Innings:

Priya Punia

st Katey b Kasperek

1

Smriti Mandhana

c Tahuhu b Devine

86

Jemimah Rodrigues c Satterthwaite b Devine

21

Harmanpreet Kaur

c Anna b Amelia

2

Mithali Raj

not out

24

Deepti Sharma

not out

21

Extras: (W-4)

4

Total: (For 4 wickets from 20 overs)

159

Fall of Wickets: 1/29, 2/76, 3/102, 4/123

Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 3-0-21-0, Anna Peterson 2-0-23-0, Leigh Kasperek 4-0-37-1, Rosemary Mair 2-0-21-0, Hayley Jensen 1-0-10-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-26-1, Sophie Devine 4-0-21-2.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 12:45 IST

