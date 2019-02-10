Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International match between Indian Women and New Zealand Women here on Sunday.

New Zealand Women Innings:







b Mansi72Suzie Batesc Harmanpreet b Arundhati24Hannah Rowelbw b Poonam12Amy Satterthwaite c Rodrigues b Radha31Katey Martinrun outnot outlbw b Deeptic Mansi b DeeptiExtras: (LB-2)Total: (For 7 wickets from 20 overs)161Fall of Wickets: 1/46, 2/69, 3/140, 4/142, 5/151, 6/155, 7/161Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-28-2, Mansi Joshi 4-0-27-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-35-1, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-33-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-36-1.

India Women Innings:



Priya Punia



st Katey b Kasperek



1



Smriti Mandhana



c Tahuhu b Devine



86



Jemimah Rodrigues c Satterthwaite b Devine



21



Harmanpreet Kaur



c Anna b Amelia



2



Mithali Raj



not out



24



Deepti Sharma



not out



21



Extras: (W-4)



4



Total: (For 4 wickets from 20 overs)



159



Fall of Wickets: 1/29, 2/76, 3/102, 4/123



Bowling: 3-0-21-0, 2-0-23-0, 4-0-37-1, 2-0-21-0, 1-0-10-0, 4-0-26-1, 4-0-21-2.

