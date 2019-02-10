-
ALSO READ
Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International between India women and New Zealand ...
Frances Mackay returns to Kiwis squad for India T20 series
India opt to bat in Women's World T20 opener
India look for consolation win against White Ferns in final T20 (Preview)
India to bat against New Zealand in Womens World T20 opener
-
Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International match between Indian Women and New Zealand Women here on Sunday.
New Zealand Women Innings:
Sophie Devine
b Mansi
72
Suzie Bates
c Harmanpreet b Arundhati
24
Hannah Rowe
lbw b Poonam
12
Amy Satterthwaite c Rodrigues b Radha
31
Katey Martin
run out
8
Anna Peterson
not out
7
Leigh Kasperek
lbw b Deepti
0
Lea Tahuhu
c Mansi b Deepti
5
Extras: (LB-2)
2
Total: (For 7 wickets from 20 overs)
161
Fall of Wickets: 1/46, 2/69, 3/140, 4/142, 5/151, 6/155, 7/161
Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-28-2, Mansi Joshi 4-0-27-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-35-1, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-33-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-36-1.
India Women Innings:
Priya Punia
st Katey b Kasperek
1
Smriti Mandhana
c Tahuhu b Devine
86
Jemimah Rodrigues c Satterthwaite b Devine
21
Harmanpreet Kaur
c Anna b Amelia
2
Mithali Raj
not out
24
Deepti Sharma
not out
21
Extras: (W-4)
4
Total: (For 4 wickets from 20 overs)
159
Fall of Wickets: 1/29, 2/76, 3/102, 4/123
Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 3-0-21-0, Anna Peterson 2-0-23-0, Leigh Kasperek 4-0-37-1, Rosemary Mair 2-0-21-0, Hayley Jensen 1-0-10-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-26-1, Sophie Devine 4-0-21-2.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU