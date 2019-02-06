State yet to receive MHA notice on city police chief: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the is yet to receive any notice from the for taking disciplinary action against for allegedly violating service conduct rules.

The or the will reply to the notice after it was received, she told reporters at the state secretariat.

Banerjee was replying to a query about reports from that the MHA has asked the to take steps against Kumar for his alleged violation of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules by attending the supremo's dharna here.

"No such letter was received till this afternoon. At a meeting to discuss the business summit tomorrow, I asked the and whether they had received any such letter. They said no," Banerjee said.

On how contents of the purported letter found mention in a section of the media, she said, "I don't know."



Banerjee had on Tuesday described as "blatant lie" the MHA's charge that the had participated in her dharna and said the never went up to the dais.

Banerjee was on a sit-in protest for three days against the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams.

She called off her dharna Tuesday evening after the forbade the CBI from taking any coercive action against Kumar, but vowed to wage a battle against the Narendra Modi government till it was ousted from power.

