Bandipore rape: HC notice to J-K police, SKIMS over leaked medical report

Taking a serious note of the circulation of rape victim's medical report on social media, the High Court has issued notices to police and Hospital to explain how it was leaked.

The medical report of the 3-year-old girl, who was alleged to have been raped in Jammu and Kashmir's district, had found insufficient evidence to confirm sexual assault.

The report had leaked on and the medical of Hospital, Bemina said it was "authentic".

The high court on Tuesday issued notices to the general of police, and the medical superintendent, Hospital, to explain how the medical examination report of the victim was circulated on

The bench consisting and Justice said further action in the matter would follow after the court receives reply to the notices.

"We have issued notices to (medical) superintendent, SKIMS Medical College (Hospital) Bemina and the IGP Zone to explain as to how these medical reports have been put in the public domain and why the confidentiality thereto has not been maintained," the court said in its order issued on Wednesday.

"Further action in this regard shall be taken on receipt of the responses from these two authorities," it said.

The court directed the amicus to submit a list of URLs of the pages which revealed the identity of the victim to for action.

It also directed general of police (Traffic) to ensure removal of solidarity posters on vehicles which reveal the victim's identity.

The next date of hearing in the case is July 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)