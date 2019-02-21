Sterling winner caps late Man City comeback at Schalke

sealed a dramatic 3-2 win for 10-man Manchester City at Schalke on Wednesday as the English champions scored twice in the last five minutes.

Sterling tucked away the winner at the in the 90th minute just after substitute fired home a stunning free-kick for the leaders against his former club in the last 16, first leg.

"I waited for my chance and wanted to shoot from there as I had previously scored from that position and it restored our confidence," a delighted Sane told broadcaster DAZN after his equaliser.

Schalke led 2-1 at half-time as the video referee (VAR) twice intervened to award penalties, both converted by Nabil Bentaleb, cancelling out Sergio Aguero's opener in Gelsenkirchen.

City were in real trouble with 22 minutes left when Nicolas Otamendi, who gave away the controversial first penalty, was sent off for a second yellow card before Sane's moment of brilliance and Sterling's winner.

"We will not go far in this competition unless we improve," said

"At the end the quality of Sane and Sterling made the difference." However, City still have some work to do in the return leg on March 12 with Fernandinho, who was booked when conceding the second spot-kick, and Otamendi both suspended.

Schalke are just above the Bundesliga's relegation places and winless in their last four league games, yet they gave leaders City an almighty scare.

The hosts initially struggled to get out of their half as Man City dominated the opening 30 minutes, until the game swung dramatically Schalke's way with the two penalty decisions.

Schalke shot themselves in the foot for City's opening goal on 18 minutes when a lazy pass from to Salif Sane was snapped up by

The Spaniard drew Faehrmann and selflessly served up a simple tap-in for Aguero to claim his 10th goal in his last seven City appearances.

- Schalke sparked into life -



=============================



However, falling behind sparked life into Schalke. Striker fired wide, then ex-Tottenham Hotspur Bentaleb got the better of Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Likewise, a cheer went up when US international nicked the ball off

Schalke drew level after fired in a speculative shot which clipped Otamendi's arm.

There was a delay of nearly three minutes for a VAR review, which reported was caused by a technical problem as referee could not view the replay.

Despite City's furious protests, the spot-kick was duly awarded, which Bentaleb tucked away to the delight of the home crowd on 38 minutes and they would be celebrating again soon after.

The Germans took the lead when Fernandinho pushed defender Salif Sane when a free-kick flew into the box, and VAR again intervened and another penalty went Schalke's way.

Bentaleb stepped up to smash the spot-kick past and put Schalke ahead. The second half was a much more even affair with Schalke no longer intimidated to be playing star-studded City.

In turn, the visitors' problems were compounded on 68 minutes when Otamendi clattered Schalke's replacement forward and was dismissed. Guardiola reacted by swapping for veteran centre-back to settle the defence.

In a bid to turn the match with 13 minutes left, came on for Aguero and the international produced the goods against the club he left in 2016. Then Sterling latched onto Ederson's long clearance as the home defence hesitated and slotted in.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)