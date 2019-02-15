Sterlite Power Forays Into Grid Connected Battery Storage

/ -- Submits bids for two projects invited by (SRP) in Arizona, USA Bids submitted for a cumulative capacity of 400 MW The solution provides for utility's capacity and needs, including Power has submitted bids for two storage projects in the recently concluded auction of utility. This marks the first foray of Power into grid connected battery storage systems (BESS). Grid connected are rapidly achieving commercially viability for utilities around the world as total system costs have dropped approximately 60% over the last 5 years. As grids integrate a greater share of renewables in their footprints, solutions are needed for a seamless and reliable transition. These systems provide critical services like peak load shaving, and that will be increasingly needed in a renewable-heavy grid.

Pratik Agarwal, Group CEO, Power, said, "Battery Systems are critical to realize the renewable revolution, underway across the world, in a reliable manner. With their costs falling rapidly, we believe that these systems would form an integral part of grid planning and buildouts going forward. Our foray into grid connected battery storage will allow us to stay ahead of this technology's adoption and continue to empower humanity by providing reliable access to power."



are one of the easiest systems to operate, which increases its attraction for grid operators. In addition to operational flexibility, the net negative emissions of these systems is a huge factor, aiding its adoption. Given the experience has in commissioning and operating transmission grids, the company understands that BESS solutions are inevitable for grids across the world.

About Sterlite Power



Sterlite Power is a leading global developer of with projects of over 12,500 circuit kms and 20,500 MVA in and With an industry-leading portfolio of power conductors, EHV cables and OPGW, Sterlite Power also offers solutions for upgrading, uprating and strengthening existing networks. The Company has set new benchmarks in the industry by use of cutting-edge technologies and innovative financing. Sterlite Power is also the sponsor of IndiGrid, India's first power sector ("InvIT"), listed on the BSE and NSE.

