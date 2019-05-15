Stimac's experience will benefit Indian football team: Chhetri

Indian captain Wednesday gave a big thumbs up to the appointment of as head coach, saying that the team will benefit from the experience of the Croatian World

The 51-year-old Stimac, who was part of Croatia's squad that finished third in France, was Wednesday officially announced as head of the Indian team. He comes with an experience of over 18 years in coaching, structuring, and developing with players back home and internationally.

As a coach, Stimac's major achievement was guiding to World Cup Finals in

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to the new boss, @stimac_igor on his appointment as of team. He brings with him tremendous experience of having coached on some of the biggest stages in We will do well to benefit from it," Chhetri said on his handle.

The 34-year-old Indian, who has played for more than 100 matches for and is currently the second highest international goal scorer, said while there was a change of at the helm of affairs, the players will continue to give their best.

"This will be a process, one towards which we will be giving nothing less than 100%. I have already spoken with the boys from team, and we have begun working on our fitness as we will need to switch modes soon," he said.

"While there is a change in at the helm, what does not change is our desire to keep improving. What I am also assuming won't change is the way all you fans have backed us. Let's all turn to this new chapter together," he added.

India's next assignment will be the Kings Cup tournament in beginning on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)