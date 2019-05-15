EC acts on Cong complaint against Fb page in support of Sunny Deol

The on Wednesday issued directions for adding Rs 1.74 lakh to the election expenditure of and BJP candidate from Lok Sabha seat after he failed to respond to its query on a page being run in his support.

The order came following a complaint filed by Congress, claiming that the page, 'Fans of Sunny Deol', was being run without any prior permission of poll watchdog.

Punjab's S Karuna Raju said the had lodged a complaint to the EC on May 6 in this regard.

An enquiry was conducted by nodal officer of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee A notice was also served to the admin of 'Fans of Sunny Deol' page and BJP candidate to seek their explanation. But both failed to reply within stipulated time frame, Raju said in a release.

Relying on the veracity of the complaint, the committee decided to add Rs 1,74,644 to the expenditure of Deol, Raju said.

Deol is pitted against sitting and candidate from constituency.

A candidate for Lok Sabha election in can spend a maximum of Rs 70 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)