Crude oil futures slip 0.88 pc on weak global cues

futures fell 0.88 per cent to Rs 3,842 per barrel Tuesday after participants reduced exposure, in tune with a weak trend in Asian markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in 34, or 0.88 per cent, to trade at Rs 3,842 per barrel with a business volume of 7,951 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weakening trend in Asian trade.

Meanwhile, Intermediate crude oil was down 0.63 per cent to USD 53.70. Brent, used to price international oil, fell 0.80 per cent to trade at USD 62.24 a barrel.

