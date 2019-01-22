Vin Diesel 'crowdsources' casting call for 'xXx 4'

has invited casting suggestions for the next "xXx" movie from his fans on

The actor, who headlines the action franchise, teased his followers about the plans for " 4" by asking them to help him choose the cast.

On January 20, Diesel shared a photograph of himself alongside Deepika Padukone, who played Unger in "xXx: Return of Cage".

"Heading into a meeting this weekend... Who would you like to see added to the League?" he captioned the post.

Names such as and ruled the list of suggestions.

Some fans rooted for Diesel's co-stars from the "Fast and Furious" franchise - Dwayne Johnson, and The troika will feature in the spin-off movie "Hobbs & Shaw" later this year.

Chris Hemsworth, Dave Bautista, and also received a mention or two.

Padukone, who made her Hollywood foray with the third installment of the series in 2017, will return for the fourth part, had confirmed last year.

Taiwanese actor-pop star and Chinese actors and are also part of the new project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)