Citizenship Act: IISc joins protest to slam police action in Jamia, AMU

Students at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, joined the protest across campuses in the country on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and (AMU).

A poster issued by IISc students read: "Call for a protest gathering at the public university most dear to successive Indian governments of the country."



"We refuse to work when we no longer know what we are working for. To work in this climate for a government that not only threatens us with de-citizenship but also dehumanises us when we try to raise our voice, is to submit ourselves to enslavement," a student leading the protest said.