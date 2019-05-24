Sudan general vows to back Saudi Arabia against Iran 'threats'

A top Sudanese vowed to back regional ally against "all threats and attacks" from its rival during talks with the kingdom's powerful crown prince, Sudan's ruling military council said Friday.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the of Sudan's new Transitional Military Council, met with in Jeddah, the official reported earlier in the day.

" is standing with the kingdom against all threats and attacks from and Huthi militias," Dagalo, widely known as Himeidti, told the during their meeting, the council said in a statement.

Himeidti also said the military council would continue deploying Sudanese troops to as part of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Huthi rebels.

It was Dagalo's first international trip since generals took power after they backed protesters in ousting longtime-leader last month.

The statement, the council's first major foreign policy announcement, amounted to a continuation of the deposed leader's policy.

Bashir deployed troops to in 2015 as part of a major foreign policy shift that saw break its decades-old ties with and join the Saudi-led coalition fighting in

"The Sudanese forces will remain in Yemen to defend the security of Saudi Arabia," Himeidti said, according to the statement.

Hundreds of Sudanese soldiers and officers are fighting in Yemen and have often suffered casualties spurring calls at home for withdrawal.

Sudanese claim that many of the troops deployed in Yemen are from the (RSF) group, which is headed by Himeidti and is now part of the regular army.

Days after Bashir was ousted, oil-rich Gulf states and the pledged to inject USD 500 million into Sudan's central and USD 2.5 billion to help provide food, medicine and

They said the move was aimed shoring up the Sudanese pound.

In recent years has been hit by an acute lack of dollars, a key factor behind the nationwide protests that first erupted in December and led to the toppling of Bashir.

Both Gulf nations have voiced backing for Sudan's military rulers, who are facing calls from protesters and Western powers to cede power to a civilian transitional government.

