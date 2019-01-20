Sudha, Rawat attain qualifying marks for world championship

medallist attained the women's qualifying mark for this year's world championship in along with Nitendra Singh Rawat, who dipped under the men's mark, as both finished on top among host country's runners in the Tata here on Sunday.

also set a personal best of 2:34:56 while finishing a creditable eighth overall, well under the qualifying mark of 2:37:00 set by IAAF for the September-October World Championships.

The woman athlete, a 3000m specialist and winner of gold and silver medals in the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, finished just ahead of former champion of who was in 9th spot in 2:36:31.

Her earlier personal best in the was 2:35:35 that she clocked while finishing 19th in the 2015 Beijing World Championships.

The Indian also bettered the national course record of 2:37:29, which previously stood in the name of O P Jaisha since 2015.

This was her third best finish among Indians, bringing her on par with Lalita Babar, who did it three times in a row between 2012 and 2014.

But Jaisha's national best mark of 2:34:43, also done in the 2015 Worlds, remained standing.

emerged as the second-best among Indian women in clocking 2:45:48, while Jigmet Golma was third well behind in a slow 3:10:42.

The race was won by Ethiopian woman in 2:25:45 who led her country's clean sweep of all three podium places.

Rawat gained by developed by last year's best Indian finisher and Asian champion to end up as the top home country finisher in 2:15:52, just under the men's worlds qualifying mark of 2:16:00.

Thonakal, who told that he had developed in his calf at the 35-km mark when he was comfortably ahead of Rawat, managed to come in second among Indians in 2:17:03 while took the third spot.

was happy with her performance.

"I had not thought about 2.34, so I am very happy with the performance," said the athlete, who was training with her who is also a steeple-chaser.

"I was training with the for two months and hence things were set. The weather for good. My target was to complete below 2 hours 37 minutes. I want to thank my coach," she said, adding that she was supported by her employers, the Central Railway.

Rawat, who now plans to take part in the April 29 Marathon, said therace was good and the time could have been better but there were ups and downs in second half.

"I would request Procam ( marathon organisers) to help me financially for the trip and visa," he said.

Results:



Indian men: 1. 2:15:52, 2. Gopi Thonakal 2:17:03, 3. 2:20:10.

Indian women: 1. Sudha Singh 2:34:56, 2. 2:45:48, 3. Jigmet Dolma 3:10:42.

Women's half marathon: 1. Meenu Prajapathi 1:18:05, 2. Saigeeta Naik 1:19:01, 3. 1:25:11.

Men's half marathon: 1. Srinu Bugatha 1:05:49, 2. 1:06:07, 3. Kalidas Hirave 1:06:38.

