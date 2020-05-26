Sugar mill in Muzaffarnagar closes crushing work, two more to follow suit

Out of the eight sugar mills in the district which have been allowed to function during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, one has stopped procurement of sugarcane for this season, an official said on Tuesday.

The Bhaisana sugar mill of Bajaj group closed its crushing work for the season on Monday, district cane officer R D Dwivedi said.

Two more mills -- Khaikheri and Tikola -- will close on Wednesday, the officer said, adding that both the mills have already shut their purchasing centres.

The remaining mills in Khatoli, Mansurpur, Titawi, Tohana, Morna will continue to crush sugar cane, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed functioning of sugar mills during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to facilitate farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)