Suicide attack targeting US-led coalition in Syria kills 15: monitor

A suicide attack targeting US-led coalition forces in the flashpoint northern Syrian city of killed a US serviceman and 14 other people on Wednesday, a monitor said.

"There are nine civilians dead, five from the SDF accompanying forces", the Britain-based for Human Rights said, referring to a Kurdish-led force present in the city.

It said the blast, which targeted a restaurant in the centre of and was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, also killed a US serviceman, although the coalition did not immediately divulge any casualty figures.

