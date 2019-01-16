JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kumbh -- and the show goes on

Maoists kill 2 in Bihar suspecting them to be police informers
Business Standard

Suicide attack targeting US-led coalition in Syria kills 15: monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

A suicide attack targeting US-led coalition forces in the flashpoint northern Syrian city of Manbij killed a US serviceman and 14 other people on Wednesday, a monitor said.

"There are nine civilians dead, five from the SDF accompanying forces", the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, referring to a Kurdish-led force present in the city.

It said the blast, which targeted a restaurant in the centre of Manbij and was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, also killed a US serviceman, although the coalition did not immediately divulge any casualty figures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements