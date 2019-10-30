JUST IN
Suresh to take over as AOC-in-C of Western Air Command on November 1

Suresh,who was the heading the SAC in Thiruvananthapuram, handed over charge on October 30

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Air Marshal B Suresh will take over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Western Air Command (WAC) on November 1.

Suresh,who was the heading the SAC in Thiruvananthapuram, handed over charge on October 30, a release said.

"He was presented with an impressive guard of honour and a formal send off was organised by all the personnel of SAC," it said.

The release also said that under the command of Suresh, the SAC aided in the humanitarian and disaster relief assistance provided by the Indian Air Force during the floods in Kerala in August 2018.

"Huge amount of relief material and medical assistance was supplied during this operation.

His visionary thinking has led to the basing of a Su-30 MKI squadron in the Indian Peninsula in the near future" the release said.

First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 21:45 IST

