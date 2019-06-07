'Swamp Thing' cancelled after airing first episode

has cancelled its latest series "Swamp Thing" in less than a week after airing its first episode.

Set in the swamp lands of Louisiana, the science- series was cancelled on Thursday.

The series had undergone a cut in its order from 13 episodes to 10. The remaining episodes shall stream on the platform, but will not be followed by another season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creative differences were the cause of the reduced run.

plays Abby Arcane, a who returns to her hometown to investigate a strange disease ravaging the bayous. The series also has playing and as Alec's alter ego.

and adapted the Len Wein/Bernie Wrightson comic for the series.

They are also the producers on the show with Len Wiseman, who directed the first episode.

and are also serving producers on the show.

