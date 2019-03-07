'Riverdale' pays tribute to Luke Perry

The Comics-inspired teen drama "Riverdale" dedicated its first episode back on-air after series regular untimely passing to the late

After the episode ended, an "in memoriam" card came up with his name and the years of Perry's birth and death (1966-2019), reports variety.com.

The March 6 episode entitled "Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me" was the 14th episode of the third season of the show. Shot weeks earlier, the episode saw Perry's character, Fred Andrews, reassuring and bandaging his son Archie, after a troubled youth had taken in stabbed him.

Earlier in the day, "Riverdale" creator and showrunner posted an early photograph of some of the show's cast and crew, with in the center behind a High School sign.

Calling "our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be "dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."

passed away earlier in the week from complications following a stroke.

"Riverdale", which is produced by Television and Berlanti Productions, had shut down production upon learning of his passing.

It is still unknown how the show will address his death within the story, or whether the final episodes of the third season will have to be re-written to account for his absence.

