Swaraj assures all help to families of Indians killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Monday assured all help to the families of the four Indians killed in the plane crash and directed Indian missions in and to ensure assistance is provided to them.

Four Indians, including a UN attached with the Environment Ministry, were among the 157 people killed when a Nairobi-bound plane crashed after taking-off from on Sunday.

The deceased Indian nationals were Shikha Garg, Development Programme (UNDP) attached with the Environment Ministry,Pannagesh and Hansini Pannagesh Vaidya and Nukavarapu Manisha.

Responding to a relative from the Vaidya family, said: "I have spoken to the son of Mr Vaidya in I am shocked you have lost six members of your family in air crash. My heartfelt condolences. I hv asked Indiain Embaasy in and the India Embassy in to reach you immediately. They will provide help and assistance in respect of all your family members."



Replying to a tweet from a relative of N Manisha, the ministersaid she has asked the Indian High in Nairobi,Rahul Chhabra,to provide them all help and assistance.

Swaraj said she is trying to reach the family of

Later, in another tweet she said: "I have spoken to the bereaved family members of Shikha Garg, Manisha and Vaidyas. Please be assured that Indian missions in and are there to help you in all matters including identification of their remains and belongings."



737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board, including tourists, business travellers, and Garg, who was on her way to attend a Environment Programme (UNEP) meeting.

