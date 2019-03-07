JUST IN
Swine flu death toll crosses 150 in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Swine flu has claimed 153 lives in Rajasthan this year, according to health department records.

On Thursday, 26 people tested positive out of the 208 suspected swine flu patients.

A total of 4,467 people have tested positive during this period, of which 153 people succumbed to the virus, officials said.

Jodhpur recorded the highest number of deaths, with 32 people succumbing to the disease.

Fourteen died in Barmer, 11 in Kota, 10 each in Udaipur and Churu, nine in Bikaner, eight each in Jaipur and Nagaur, five in Jaisalmer, four each in Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Ganganagar and Bhilwara, three each in Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Pali, two each in Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Bundi, Hanumangarh, Tonk and Ajmer, one each in Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa, Jalore and Banswara respectively.

Thu, March 07 2019. 19:40 IST

