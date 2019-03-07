Rahul Gandhi comes on third visit to Odisha Friday

is scheduled to visit district on Friday and address a public meeting at Jeypore, party sources said Thursday.

Before addressing the rally, Gandhi will interact with women at Sibasai Kalyan Mandap on the occasion of International Womens Day, MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

Bahinipati said, Gandhi will be accompanied by

Party Jitendra Singh, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, and of Opposition Narasingha Mishra would be present at the AICC chief's function.

Meanwhile, police sources said that preparations are in final stages for Gandhis visit to in district.

Friday's tour will be president's third visit to Odisha in a span of two months. Gandhi had addressed a public meeting at Tomando near Bhubaneswar on January 24.

On February 6, he held marathon public meetings at Bhawanipatna in district and Rourkela in district.

Odisha is likely to witness assembly and parlimentary elections together this year.

