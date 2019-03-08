Syndicate Bank cuts MCLR by 0.10 pc

State-owned Friday said it has reduced its cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 per cent for various tenors.

"...the has reviewed cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) and reduced by 10 bps," the said in a BSE filing.

rate for one-month and three-month tenors has been reduced to 8.30 per cent and 8.45 per cent, respectively.

The six-month tenor will bear an rate of 8.60 per cent from the current rate of 8.70 per cent.

The new rates will be effective from March 10.

