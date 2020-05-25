JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Czech coal mine stops work after outbreak

From temperature checks to sanitisation of studios: Producers Guild recommends guidelines for filming
Business Standard

Matthew McConaughey delivers 110,000 masks to Texas hospitals

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, along with his wife, model Camila Alves, has delivered 110,000 masks to the local hospitals in his home state of Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar winner teamed up with car company Lincoln, with whom he is a spokesperson, for the initiative.

McConaughey took to Facebook to share his picture with Alves in a truck on delivery duty.

"Me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," he wrote alongside the photo which showed the couple in masks and headgear.

Last month, McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for isolated seniors in Texas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU