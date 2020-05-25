From temperature checks to sanitisation of studios: Producers Guild recommends guidelines for filming

The Producers Guild of India on Monday released recommended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines, which include social distancing on set, medical check-up of cast and crew, to be instituted whenever the film and TV industry is granted permission to resume shooting.

Shooting for films and other production activities have remained suspended since mid-March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guild took to Twitter and thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "considering requests from the film and TV industry to resume work safely" and released its list of recommended SOPs, to be instituted "whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities."



Apart from mandatory hand washing and sanitising, each crew member will be provided with a triple layer medical mask and gloves, which will be mandatory to wear during the entire shoot. The crew will also be provided with industrial gloves.

An alternative to face masks for actors and crew will be a "protective half mask" which should be worn primarily by actors and crew members having a negative COVID-19 test.

"Complete studio will be sanitised daily before the shoot; sanitisation will be undertaken by a government authorised agency," the Guild said in its recommendation.

All talent and crew will also have to submit a "fitness or declaration form", informing the production team about their health status and exposure to COVID-19 at the time of booking or signing up for a project and again on arrival at the set.

"Every crew and cast member should undergo temperature measurement with a contactless thermometer before entering the set. Human body temperature limits must be in accordance to the specific health regulations set by the government.

"Anyone with a high temperature cannot enter the set; once the personnel have been screened and cleared for work, they will be provided with a wrist band indicating that they are safe to proceed to the set," the recommendation further read.

Extras in scenes with actors where the shot requires a distance lesser than two meters must undergo testing just like actors and "they must be separated from the other extras."



For the initial three months, two junior level MBBS doctors and a certified nurse must be present on set in two different shifts, with an ambulance on stand-by all the time, the Guild said.

In its recommendation, Guild said crew above the age of 60 years should be avoided "at least for three months from the date of shooting" and cast above the age of 60 years "should be judicially used."



"Rotational attendance system to be introduced with small and limited crews to be used for shoots. All the departments should be asked to keep condensed unit strictly with the exception of certain departments like production department, on-set security, etc.

"Catering and transport might need to increase their work strength to enforce and put into place COVID-19 work guidelines. Majority of the shoots to be planned in indoor sets and outdoor locations to be avoided."



Guild said it would also be taking precautions about maintaining proper distance between various people on shooting location so that any containment of virus through close contact is avoided.

For casting, the Guild said the process will now have to be done online with the talent recording a self-tape video at home.

The Guild said "appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be worn" by hair and make-up artists with mandatory hand sanitizing done before and after each make-up application. During this process, no extra person will be allowed in the vanity van.

For location scouting, the crew has to consult local ward administrator and the art department will work with minimal people in the team.

