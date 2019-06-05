T'gana Cong chief Uttam Reddy quits as MLA on election to LS

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy Wednesday resigned as MLA in view of his election to the Lok Sabha in the recent polls.

The resignation was accepted by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, official sources said.

A notification had been issued declaring Huzurnagar assembly constituency, represented by Reddy, as vacant, they said.

Reddy was elected to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

The PCC president was elected to the assembly for the fifth term in thepolls held in December last year.

Reddy, formerly a fighter pilot with the IAF, had served as minister during the Congress regime prior to formation of Telangana in 2014.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 22:50 IST

