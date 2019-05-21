JUST IN
T'gana govt taking steps to deal with harsh summer:CS

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The Telangana government is taking steps to see that people do not face difficulties due to the impact of the hot weather during the ongoing summer season, Chief Secretary S K Joshi said Tuesday.

Joshi said this during a video conference held by Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha on the severity of summer, heatwaves and drought, a state government release said.

The state government has given importance to the irrigation sector after the formation of Telangana, he said.

It has revived 46,531 tanks ('Mission Kakatiya' scheme) and is also providing tapped drinking water under 'Mission Bhagiradha', he said.

The state government is making efforts to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water, he said.

The situation is being reviewed with district Collectors from time to time, Joshi added.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 19:51 IST

