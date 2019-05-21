T'gana govt taking steps to deal with harsh summer:CS

-
ALSO READ
T'gana govt sets in motion process for health check ups from
Telangana govt set to present Budget tomorrow
Telangana Congress accuses KCR of misusing official residence, writes to EC
Telangana: State Cabinet approves Vote-on-Account budget for 2019-20
Telangana to set up 'Save Tiger Protection Force'
-
The Telangana government is taking steps to see that people do not face difficulties due to the impact of the hot weather during the ongoing summer season, Chief Secretary S K Joshi said Tuesday.
Joshi said this during a video conference held by Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha on the severity of summer, heatwaves and drought, a state government release said.
The state government has given importance to the irrigation sector after the formation of Telangana, he said.
It has revived 46,531 tanks ('Mission Kakatiya' scheme) and is also providing tapped drinking water under 'Mission Bhagiradha', he said.
The state government is making efforts to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water, he said.
The situation is being reviewed with district Collectors from time to time, Joshi added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU