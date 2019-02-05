Oppo ties up with Telangana govt for startups

: China-based smartphone-maker Oppo Tuesday announced its partnership with Telangana government to create opportunities for budding entrepreneurs and start-ups in

Under the partnership, the two would work towards developing a support system for startups and entrepreneurs in the specific areas of expertise, a press release said.

Oppo would provide technical expertise and mentoring support to startups thereby helping the government create a supportive ecosystem for startups working in areas specific to cameras and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, Artificial Intelligence and gaming, the release said.

The startups would be selected based on the solutions they provide towards key problems faced by Indian mobile-users, with the intention of using their idea, application, technology or service to help enhance consumer experience for Oppo users, it said.

(India) Tasleem Arif said, ''Through this partnership with the government, the company hopes to encourage and co-develop innovative solutions that will transform the industry across the country.

