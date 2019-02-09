'Comprehensive master plan soon to convert Hyd to global city'

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Saturday that a comprehensive Master Plan would be formulated to convert into a truly global city.

It would be drafted by the city-based Administrative Staff College of (ASCI) in consultation with a team of national and international experts, keeping in view the future needs of the city, Rao said, during a meeting with officials.

Any changes to the Master Plan should be done only with the consent of the cabinet, a release from his office, quoting him, said.

Rao said that instead of depending on a small body like Metropolitan Development Authority to implement the Plan for the city's comprehensive development, there should be a larger body, with experts from various fields like sewerage, drinking water, power lines, traffic and

Observing that has been growing population wise and also economically, he said the city, however, faced problems like rising pollution, increase in traffic and reduction in green cover.

Rao said it was not only and Bangalore, but also that was now not convenient to live in.

was suffering from pollution and has traffic problems.

As of now Hyderabad appeared to be all right, but the situation would be out of control unless the city prepared for the future, he said.

Stressing on the need to promote greenery, he said all pollutant industries must be shifted from the city.

"Industrial estates not in use due to closure are to be converted into green areas and parks. Every vacant place is to be converted into a green area. The 1.5 lakh acres of forest blocks in and around Hyderabad should be rejuvenated as a forest," he said.

He reiterated that the metro rail would be extended up to the international airport.

