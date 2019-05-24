Women make for one-fourth of elected lawmakers from Bengal

More than one-fourth of the 42 lawmakers elected from are women, with nine from the and two from the BJP.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had fielded over 40 per cent women candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and they fared better than their male counterparts in the hustings.

Of the 15 women candidates of the TMC, nine emerged victorious, while five bit the dust, with the most prominent among the losers being from

Twenty-two candidates of the TMC have won in the

BJP's Locket Chatterjee and Debosree Chaudhuri emerged victorious among the five women fielded by the saffron party in

Both won for the first time riding on the saffron surge in the state that saw 18 BJP candidates emerging victorious.

The TMC's women candidates who will be first-time lawmakers are actors and Mimi Chakraborty, Mala Roy and

Two-time MPs Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and three others who entered the Lok Sabha in 2014 -- Aparupa Poddar, Pratima Mondal and Sajda Ahmed have retained their seats.

