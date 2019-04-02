Tata Motors shares jump over 8% as JLR expects improved Q4 earnings

JUST IN
JSW Steel, JSPL to profit from weak forecast on iron ore prices
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Tata Motors continued their upward journey Tuesday, zooming over 8 per cent after its British unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Friday said it expects improved financial results in the quarter to March 31.

The stock rose 8.36 per cent to close at Rs 202.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 9 per cent to Rs 204.

At the NSE, shares rose sharply by 8.32 per cent to close at Rs 202.95.

In terms of volume, 67.93 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over 10 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Shares of Tata Motors had zoomed 7.5 per cent Monday.

The stock was the biggest gainer on both the indices on Tuesday.

Tata Motors-owned JLR Friday said it expects better cash flow in the fourth quarter.

In a regulatory filing, JLR said it expects improved financial results in the fourth quarter period to March 31 compared to the first nine months of the financial year, with significant positive cash flow in the fourth quarter.
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 18:40 IST

