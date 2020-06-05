Not looking to monetise investments to raise capital: Tata Sons chairman

Tata Sons, the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, is not looking to monetise investments to raise capital as it has enough cash to support group firms, its Chairman said on Friday.

" is in a strong financial position with adequate cash flows to support group and new growth initiatives," he said in a statement.

Tata Group, like all other companies, is facing both challenges and opportunities arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic situation, he added.

"All our group are progressing well responding to these challenges and opportunities and we are confident that they will emerge stronger," he said. " is not looking to monetise its investments to raise capital.

