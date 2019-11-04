Tata Steel subsidiary to sell entire stake in NatSteel Vina for Rs 36 crore

on Monday said its subsidiary NatSteel Holdings Pte (NSH) has agreed to sell its entire 56.5 per cent stake in NatSteel Vina (NSV) for about Rs 36 crore to a Vietnam-based Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company.

"Tata Steel's step-down subsidiary NSH has executed definitive agreements with a Vietnam-based company Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company to divest its entire equity stake held in NSV (56.5 per cent)," said in a regulatory filing.

NSH is a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of TS Global Holdings (TSGH), which in turn is a WOS of T Steel Holdings, which ultimately is a WOS of

