Tata Steel BSL organises first ever Art-in-Industry

Over 20 prominent artists from across the country took part in a unique Art-in-Industry programme, organised by BSL in Odisha's Dhenkanal as part of an endeavour to promote art and culture.

The two-day programme, which ended on Tuesday, was organised by BSL, formerly Bhushan Ltd, to offer a platform for artistic expression to eminent artists and learning opportunities for budding painters from the locality, a release said.

In this camp, the artists produced 20 beautiful pieces of art which were displayed at the venue.

Besides 23 children from the schools around the steel major's plant, who were chosen from an art competition, also participated in the camp and honed their skill under the senior painters, it said.

The camp-cum-exhibition was curated by noted from Bhubaneswar.

Lauding the initiative, an from Amritsar, Balram Gambhir, said such camps are needed to bring national level discourse on the subject to interior areas so that art does not remain confined to big cities alone.

Rajeev Singhal, Managing Director, Tata Steel BSL, said, "As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel BSL, along with extending support to the communities in education, health and livelihood, also promotes sports, literature, artistic expression in line with the philosophy of

"We stay committed to create more such platforms in future," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)