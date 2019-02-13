Tata Steel UK CEO Bimlendra Jha resigns, Ashish Anupam to take charge

-
Tata Steel UK CEO Bimlendra Jha, has resigned from the post, a source said.
Tata Steel UK is a unit of Tata Steel Europe which comprises European operations of the Indian steel major.
"Bimlendra Jha, the CEO of Tata Steel UK, has resigned. Ashish Anupam of NatSteel Holdings will be looking after the business," the source said.
The source, however, did not divulge information about the reason for resignation.
An email query sent to Tata Steel seeking comment over the resignation remained unanswered.
Tata Steel is in the process of merging its European operations with German steel major Thyssenkrupp AG to create a 50-50 joint venture.
The proposed new company, to be named ThyssenKrupp Tata Steel BV, headquartered in Amsterdam area, will be positioned as a leading pan-European high-quality flat steel producer with a strong focus on performance, quality and technology leadership.
In October 2018, the European Union launched an "in-depth investigation" to assess if Tata Steel's proposed joint venture with German steel giant ThyssenKrupp would breach the bloc's merger regulations and reduce competition.
