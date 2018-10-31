Tata Steel to continue talks with EU for Thyssen JV amid probe into deal

Ltd said on Wednesday it will continue talks with the after the body raised concerns over its planned joint venture with

The (EC) on Tuesday opened a deeper investigation into the proposed joint venture over concerns that it could raise prices and harm competition.

and Steel earlier this year unveiled plans to combine their in Germany, the and Britain to become the continent's second-largest steelmaker after

" Steel has noted the EC's concerns and will continue its discussions with the including providing further information and analysis, especially in relation to sectors they have identified, to secure approval for the proposed joint venture," the company said in a statement.

The Commission on Tuesday pointed out three areas where the combination of both companies' specialty and could give them a dominant position: steel for the automotive sector, for packaging and

Tata Steel shares, which had fallen as much as 6.2 percent in the current session, were trading down 3.2 per cent at 0825 GMT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)