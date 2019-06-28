Tata Steel unveils work in high-speed transport in Europe

Tata Steel has unveiled its work in Europe's high-speed transport sector to help create a sustainable system, which could slash travel times considerably in the future.

At an event hosted by Dutch firm Hardt Hyperloop in the Netherlands on Thursday, the Indian steel major showcased how it has helped to develop the tube technology required to allow passengers in the hyperloop to be carried at speeds of up to 1,200 km/hr, while reducing weight and construction costs by more than 50 per cent.

"We are committed to having a positive impact in the world we live in. We believe that hyperloop technology can help to achieve this by contributing to new, fast and sustainable mobility," said Hans van den Berg, Director of Tata Steel's IJmuiden steelmaking site in the Netherlands.

Steel is a vital component for hyperloop. We are pleased to be able to share our high-tech innovation skills and materials expertise to contribute to its future success," he said.

Among some of Tata Steel's other focus in the transport sector, it also unveiled lane-switching technology, which allows hyperloop vehicles to change from one lane to another at high speed. Tata Steel supplied the tracks and the motor components, which are both made of steel, the company said.

The development of the hyperloop lane switch marks the end of the first test phase at the low-speed test facility at Delft in the Netherlands, which assessed fundamental hyperloop technologies including magnetic levitation, a low-pressure environment, a propulsion system, and cargo/passenger weight simulations.

The steel components, which have now been successfully tested and proven to be functional, serve as the basis for future projects planned by Hardt Hyperloop, Tata Steel and other partners, Tata said.

Hardt Hyperloop also revealed the next stage in development, which includes a 3 km track which will allow for the high-speed testing of vehicles and will provide the basis for the standardisation in European hyperloop infrastructure and technology.

Tata Steel is one of Europe's leading steel producers, with steelmaking in the Netherlands and the UK, and manufacturing plants across Europe.

The company says it supplies high-quality steel products to the most demanding markets, including construction and infrastructure, automotive, packaging and engineering.

