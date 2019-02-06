JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Over 7,300 TN cops face action over closure of FIRs

Sena slams those behind Elgar meet, equates them with Al-Qaeda
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra shares jump nearly 7 pc post Q3 earnings

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Tech Mahindra surged nearly seven per cent Wednesday after the IT company reported 27.5 per cent jump in December quarter profit.

Tech Mahindra's stock gained 6.66 per cent to Rs 800 -- its one year high -- on BSE.

The scrip surged 6.52 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 800 on NSE.

The company Tuesday reported 27.5 per cent jump in December quarter net profit at Rs 1,203 crore, driven by automation measures which widened the profit margins.

Overall revenue increased 15 per cent to Rs 8,944 crore during the quarter under review.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements