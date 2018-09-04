UPSSSC to have two sets of question papers to curb leakage

Taking strong note of frequent leakage of question papers of competitive examinations, the Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) said Tuesday it will prepare "at least two sets of question papers" as a corrective measure.

UPSSSC C B said this just two days after the Special Task Force arrested 11 people for their alleged role in the leakage of question papers for tubewell operator recruitment test, which was to be held on Sunday.

"We are planning to have at least two sets of question papers so that in case of leakage of a particular set, another can be given to the examinees," told here.

He said that the commission is mulling introduction of two sets of examinations -- screening and mains -- in the near future.

"A proposal will be sent to the suggesting two sets of examinations -- screening and mains. This will help in weeding out chances of possible leakage of question papers in the future," said.

In the past, leakages of question papers of various examinations were reported from the most populous state of the country, earning it a bad name and giving a tough time to both the job aspirants and police.

On July 29, as many as 51 people were arrested by the from different parts of the state for facilitating cheating during a recruitment examination for teachers.

On June 18, as many as 19 people were arrested for allegedly aiding cheating through hi-tech devices, such as mics, and placing "solvers" impersonating aspirants in the police recruitment examination.

Police said solvers are generally bright students who enter examination centres with forged documents having superimposed photographs.

On August 23, 2017, seven members of a gang allegedly involved in leaking a question paper of the for sub-inspectors were arrested by the STF.

The for sub-inspectors from July 7 to July 31 at 97 centres across the state was cancelled after the question paper was leaked on

When a comment in this regard was sought from Rahul Srivastava, of Police (PRO to DGP), he told Tuesday that the onus of conducting a foolproof examination lies on the department concerned.

"However, if the department takes police on board before the is conducted, then the racket is busted before the examination itself. This was the case with the examination pertaining to teachers," he said.

Whenever any question paper leakage has been detected, the racket was busted within 24 hours, he said, adding, "If we get any intelligence input pertaining to question paper leakage, we act immediately."



In March 2015, the UP government had cancelled the preliminary examination after an exam paper was leaked on WhatsApp. The STF had arrested three persons in connection with the leak.

In June 30, 2013, the arrested seven people from and for allegedly leaking question papers of recruitment examination in the

In May 2011, the had claimed that its officials were already having the AIEEE question papers with them hours before the countrywide exam for engineering course was due to begin. The question paper was being sold for Rs 6 lakh each.

A nationalised clerk posted in Jaunpur was arrested in this connection from

