Technical glitch in Metro leads to traffic snarls in South Delhi

A technical on the Metro's caused massive traffic snarls in South Delhi, officials said Tuesday.

The on the line that connects in to Samaypur Badli in the city, running a distance of 49 km, stalled at 9.32 am and were not resumed till after 1.30 pm leaving thousands of passengers stranded on the road and traffic snarls all the way from to New Delhi, they said.

"The stretch between the Hauz Khas and MG Road was effected. The Mehrauli Circle was the most effected area," a senior traffic police said.

The Traffic Police tweeted, "Traffic is heavy at Qutub minar, Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Chhatarpur,100 Feet Rd, CDR chowk ,Lado Sarai, Aurobindo Marg, MG road due to technical fault in Metro line".

There was heavy traffic for around two to three hours in South People came out of metro stations and sought autos or taxis to reach their destination, the said, adding now the traffic is running normally.

were hit due to a breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station, midway between and Delhi, leading to power supply tripping in the section, DMRC officials said.

