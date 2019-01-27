Teenage boy held for raping and killing seven-year-old girl

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a teenage boy in Chhattisgarh's district, police said Sunday.

The accused was taken into police custody this morning.

The incident occurred Saturday evening in a village under police station area after the 14-year-old accused picked up the girl from outside her home and took her to a rivulet on the outskirts of the village, said Superintendent of Police TR Koshima.

He allegedly raped the girl, and then bludgeoned her to death with a heavy stone, the SP said.

Police were informed about the incident after the girl's body was spotted.

A police team shifted the body to local hospital for postmortem, Koshima said.

The role of the teenager came under scanner during investigation, following which he was picked up for questionning, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said.

