Tejashwi attacks Nitish in Muzaffarpur sex scandal case

Accusing Kumar of shielding influential people "close" to him in the home sex scandal, Tuesday demanded the CBI probe into the allegations levelled against Kumar in the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said an application moved in a special POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Muzaffarpur by an accused in the case carries "serious allegation" against the

The court Saturday directed the CBI to probe the role of Kumar and several senior bureaucrats in the release of funds between 2013 and 2018 to a home that was rocked by a sex scandal. The state assembly has also witnessed a ruckus by the opposition party in the matter.

"The keeps invoking his conscience when it suits him. This is high time that he ordered a probe against himself in the matter," the of the Opposition in the assembly said.

Later in his tweets, Yadav questioned if Kumar should not resign on moral ground till the probe in the case is over as it is clear that the whole scandal was "patronised" by people in his government.

The then Social had resigned in August last year after her name cropped up in the case.

The ruling (united) has rejected RJD's allegations against Kumar and his government.

Yadav claimed that Kumar was busy in shielding those involved in the scandal, which involved sexual exploitation of a number of girls living in the shelter home, and kept resisting the demand for a CBI investigation.

He claimed that he will name people close to power who are involved in the case in the coming days.

He also sought that the call details of Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the case, should be made public so that it is found out who were close to him.

The said Kumar targeted him in a number of cases even when there was no chargehseet against him but Kumar's "conscience is now not waking up" despite such serious allegations against him.

"Isn't it a case of double standards?" he asked.

