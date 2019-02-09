CISF constable shoots himself while on duty

A Central Industrial Force (CISF) constable, posted as guard at civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad's house here, allegedly committed suicide Saturday morning, police said.

Bhawar Lal Naik (43) allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty at Setalvad's bungalow in suburban Santacruz, a said.

The reason behind Naik's extreme step was not known, he said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

Naik's body had been sent for autopsy, the added.

police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)