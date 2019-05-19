Temple official held for theft of 250 gm gold coins

: An of Shankar temple and manager of the has been arrested for allegedly stealing about 250 gm of gold coins from the here, police said Sunday.

The 34-year old accused had taken away the keys of the almirah and allegedly committed the theft on May 16, the police said.

The 25 gold coins, weighing 250 gm and worth Rs 7.50 lakh, were seized from his possession, a press release from said.

The Sringeri Shankar Mutt had decided to decorate an idol of deity Sharadamba with a golden saree and sought gold offerings from the devotees.

The collected offerings were kept in an almirah in the mutt managers room, the release said.

The theft came to light Saturday and official lodged complaint stating that he had suspected an insider's role in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)