Tesla envisions 'partial presence' in India by 2019 end

Motors' Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elon Musk, has revealed the company's plans of expanding its overall market beyond North America, Europe, and

Musk revealed on that he recently asked his service team to expand to all population regions (not just major metros) in North America, Eastern Europe, China, and by the end of next year.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the firm is looking at establishing 'partial presence' in India, Africa, and by the end of next year, and expanding further in 2020.

The 47-year-old opened up about his firm's expansion plans after a user responded to a tweet in which Musk had revealed that and are together the largest of batteries for electric vehicles in the world.

The user had asked if "will also be a partner of the giga battery production," to which Musk said that plans to source cell production locally "most likely from several companies," including

"To clarify further, the long-term goal for Tesla is local production for local markets (at least at the continent level). This is critical to make pricing as affordable as possible," Musk tweeted.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)