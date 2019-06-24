Tgana Cong urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi "proved his mettle" in fighting for farmers' interests, working class and others in the Lok Sabha polls,the party's unit Monday urged him to continue in the post.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in R C Khuntia said that in the last election, had proved he has the courage and capacity to fight the NDA government and Modi, for the interest of the working class, farmers, common people, youth, students and women.

The unit's demand was for him to continue in the post and a resolution to this effect was passed at the on Sunday, he told reporters.

Stating that the need of the hour was fight unitedly, he said leaders should refrain from giving contradictory statements'.

Dismissed reports that there would be a change in state leadership, he said there was no basis to it.

"There is no question of discussing about nomination of the new We have already authorized the to restructure the organisation...whenever is required, as per the strategy, as per his choice," he said.

On critical comments of MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy against the state party leadership, he said TPCCs discplinary action committee has given a notice to him and appropriate action would be taken after receiving his reply.

The party would go as per its strategy, he said.

Rajagopal Reddy had blamed Khuntia and state Congress for the partys poor showing in the Assembly polls held in December last.

Khuntia pointed out that Rajagopal Reddy and his family members, including his wife, have been given tickets to contest in a number of elections.

Rajagopal Reddys brother is Congress Lok Sabha member, he said.

Anybody with a grievance against him or the can communicate with Rahul Gandhi, he said and warned that action would be taken against those giving out any press statements, which would only damage the Congress party.

Replying to a query, he asked how leaders could blame the party after having contested on party tickets.

If somebody made comments to please KCR or please Modi, there can be no answer, he said.

Those who want to quit the party should first resign from their posts, he said.

Congress would be rebuilt from the grass roots level once again, he said.

The party would hold a meeting on June 29 at Nagarjuna Sagar to firm up its strategy for the coming municipal polls, he added.

