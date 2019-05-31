Mizoram Congress extends support to Rahul Gandhi

The in on Thursday extended full support to the leadership of and said there is no need for him to resign.

Gandhi had offered to resign as the after the received a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

A resolution adopted at the meeting of the Pradesh Committee (MPCC) unanimously decided to stand by Gandhi.

"Gandhi must continue as the We strongly believe that his leadership is required for the Congress, to steer the party out of its current state...," the resolution said.

"The MPCC sincerely felt that had shown an exemplary leadership during the party's election campaigning across the country... (though) the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha election may not have come in our favour," it said.

The resolution said is one of the few parties that won more seats in this Lok Sabha polls than in the 2014 election, "and therefore we felt that Rahul Gandhi's leadership is required for the organisation".

improved on its 2014 tally of 44, winning 52 Lok Sabha seats this year.

" had lost (polls) many times in the past and bounced back.... With Gandhi's leadership, we will sure come back and save the motherland like we had done in the past," it added.

The resolution said Gandhi has championed the spirit of secularism in the country.

