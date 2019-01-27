Thane man with link to 'ISIS-inspired' group held by Maha ATS

The Maharashtra Anti- Squad has arrested a man in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired group that wanted to carry out mass attacks at big events using poisonous chemicals, police said Sunday.

The arrest was made Saturday from Mumbra in neighbouring district and a laptop, tablet computer, hard disk, pen drives, router, and diaries were seized from his residence, an said.

The ATS had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor, from Aurangabad and after several teams carried out searches through January 21-22, an said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act.

This group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested Saturday, he added.

He will be produced in a court Sunday, the informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)