Former SSP Charanjit Sharma arrested in Behbal Kalan firing case

Former Moga SSP was Sunday arrested in a case related to the killing of two youths in alleged police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters in 2015 in Behbal Kalan of Punjab's district, police said.

Confirming Sharma's arrest from his residence in Hoshiarpur in the early hours, of Police Kunwar said they had specific inputs that the accused was trying to flee to some undisclosed location.

"Former of police was arrested from his residence in Hoshiarpur by a Special Investigation Team of the Police," Singh, who is also an SIT member, said.

He said Sharma had been asked to appear before the SIT on January 29, "but when we got the input that he was trying to flee to some unknown location, we carried out his arrest today (Sunday). Had we not arrested him in the morning, he would have fled by evening as he was trying to run away from the law".

"We are conducting investigations and taking action as per law. During this period, and some others had filed a writ before the and Haryana High Court, on which the court gave its verdict recently," he said.

Sharma was leading a police party that allegedly opened fire at the anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015.

His arrest, first in the case after SIT was formed last year, comes two days after the and dismissed the petitions seeking a CBI probe into the desecration of religious texts and police firing incidents in the state in 2015 and challenging the findings of the into the incidents.

JusticeRajan Gupta had said the SIT formed by the would probe the incidents.

A bunch of petitions challenging the findings of the had been filed by Sharma (now retired) and four other cops.

The petitioners had approached the court questioning the action against them on the basis of the Justice which probed the firing and sacrilege incidents in the state in 2015.

The court had dismissed their plea seeking a CBI probe into the four FIRs registered in connection with the sacrilege incidents.

With the dismissal, the interim stay granted on proceedings against the police officers for their alleged role in firing on protesters at Behbal Kalan in 2015, where two people died, had stood vacated.

The last year had added the names of a few police officials, including Sharma, in an FIR registered earlier at station in under IPC sections for murder and attempt to murder.

Their names were added on recommendations of the Ranjit Singh commission report on police firing at Behbal Kalan.

The police officials had also challenged the findings of the Commission contending that no notification was issued to wind up an earlier panel - - set up to probe the state-wide sacrilege incidents.

The had on August 28 last year passed the unanimous resolution for withdrawal of investigation into sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib from the CBI and handing over the cases to the SIT in the

The had formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT), headed by Prabodh Kumar, Director, (BOI), to probe sacrilege and related police firing incidents.

The petitioners had demanded a CBI probe into the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and related police firings.

They had also challenged a resolution passed in August last year for taking back investigation of the incidents from the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)